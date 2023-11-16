Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the aggressive Pakistan top order batsman, doesn’t want people comparing him to India T20I batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav.

Haris noted that Yadav is significantly more experienced than him and has already taken world cricket by storm with his innovative array of shots while batting.

The 22-year-old from Peshawar added that he is not at Yadav’s level yet as he still has to “put that work in” to get there.

“We shouldn’t compare between the two of us just yet, Surya is 32-33 years old, I am still a 22-year-old boy. To reach that stage I still have to put that work in,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He was selected for the Asia Cup and featured in one match, but only managed to make three runs.

Most recently, Pakistan featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started off on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things went downhill from there as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though the men in green stopped their four-game skid with successive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, it still wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note as they lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

