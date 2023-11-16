Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Imad Wasim’s international careers are not over as they are still capable of making a comeback.

Sarfaraz is currently Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket, but has been trying to make a return in the limited overs formats.

As for Masood, he had been out of the team lately but was just announced as Pakistan’s Test captain after Babar Azam resigned as skipper in all three formats. While his performances have been inconsistent, he will make a return to the Test side after being handed the leadership role.

Imad, meanwhile, is a left-arm spinner who has only featured in ODIs and T20Is, but last played the 50-over format in November 2020.

It should be noted that he did make his T20I return in April 2023.

“The same is the case for Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Imad Wasim,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team were recently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, their campaign took a turn for the worse when they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, but it was not enough to secure them a spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, they lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

