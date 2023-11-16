Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Eoin Morgan feels that Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is doing a “good enough job” with the ball.

Shadab has come under intense scrutiny as of late as he has not been taking enough wickets, especially for being Pakistan’s first-choice spinner.

While this has been a problem for the men in green, Morgan doesn’t think the 25-year-old’s performance has been as bad as some people think.

“I think Shadab does a good enough job with his wrist spin,” he said on Sky Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the Mianwali native was very disappointing as he claimed two wickets in six games at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Pakistan began the tournament with a perfect record as they won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they were unable to keep it going as they ended up losing their next four matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite managing to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to get them into the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their World Cup campaign in disappointing fashion as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Their careers aren’t over, Inzamam-ul-Haq insists Pakistan trio can still make a comeback

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 403 ( 73.81 % ) He is ok! 99 ( 18.13 % ) He is overrated! 44 ( 8.06 % )

Like this: Like Loading...