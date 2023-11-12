Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Australia opening batsman Matthew Hayden has given Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf the nickname of Ferrari.

Rauf is among the quickest bowlers in Pakistan as he is capable of cranking up his pace to over 150 kph.

The 30-year-old recently showcased his aggressive style of bowling in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and finished with 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 33.31.

“It’s a name I coined for you at the T20 World Cup. You’re Ferrari, mate,” Hayden, who was previously Pakistan’s batting consultant and mentor, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

In their last group stage game, the men in green suffered a 93-run loss to England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

