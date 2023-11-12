Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi has backed captain Babar Azam to score a big hundred very soon.

Azam’s form with the bat has been a hot topic as of late, with the 29-year-old not hitting the level expected of him.

However, having shown encouraging signs in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afridi feels that a batting masterclass from the Lahore-born batsman is right around the corner.

“I’m sure he will score a hundred in the big matches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Azam accumulated 320 runs in nine matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan began the tournament on a high as they took down the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things went downhill from there as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green stopped their four-game skid and kept themselves in the hunt for a semi-final spot by beating Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, they were unable to make it to the final four and ended up being beaten by 93 runs in their final group stage game against England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

