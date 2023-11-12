Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn has defended the selection of fast bowler Hasan Ali for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, saying he is a “live wire.”

Hasan was included in the team as a replacement for fellow seamer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

In the six matches he played, the 29-year-old took nine wickets at an average of 35.66.

While people may question his overall impact, Bradburn pointed out that Hasan can contribute in all three areas and bring a lot of energy.

“He bats, he bowls, he fields, and he’s a live wire in the dressing room always full of positivity,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four matches to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and Netherlands, the men in green failed to make it to the semi-finals.

In their final group stage game, Pakistan ended on a low as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

