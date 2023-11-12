Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said fast bowler Haris Rauf has been “breathing fire” when bowling and generating “late seam movement.”

Rauf is arguably the fastest bowler in the country as he is capable of surpassing the 150 kph mark.

The 30-year-old was recently in action for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and took 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 33.31.

“Haris Rauf was breathing fire and hitting some late seam movement,” Rizwan told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Geo Super.

The 31-year-old from Peshawar was brilliant with the bat during the World Cup, scoring 395 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

Pakistan emerged victorious in their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game skid and stayed in contention for a semi-final spot with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, they were unable to advance to the final four and to add insult to injury, they lost to England in their final group stage game by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

