Wahab Riaz, the former fast bowler, said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “skilled with the new ball.”

Afridi is renowned for his ability to get early breakthroughs, which makes him one of the deadliest new ball bowlers in the world.

Having seen the kind of damage the 23-year-old is capable of inflicting, Wahab hopes to see him keep on doing it.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is skilled with the new ball,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 16 wickets in eight matches at an average of 25.56.

The men in green started off by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before succumbing to defeats against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to bounce back with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept them in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

Pakistan will return to action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

