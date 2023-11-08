Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azhar Mahmood, head coach of Islamabad United, said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr is capable of producing some big shots with the bat.

He noted that the 22-year-old is a handy batsman to have lower down the order as he can unleash some big strikes and score quick runs.

“Even Wasim Jnr knows how to hit the ball,” Mahmood, a former Pakistan bowling coach, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Wasim Jnr, who hails from North Wazirastan, has been one of the bright spots for Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he has done brilliantly with the ball.

In the three games he has played, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 17.62.

Pakistan began their World Cup campaign on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things fell apart when they lost four games in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the brink of elimination, the men in green rebounded to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand.

With their World Cup semi-final hopes still alive, Pakistan will be looking to secure another big win when they go up against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

