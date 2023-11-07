Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf has reflected on how he was sleeping in the kitchen at one point in his life as many of his family members were living in one house.

He noted that when his uncle got married, his father gave up his room so that his brothers could sleep there.

Since so many people were staying in the same house, Rauf and his family eventually ended up using the kitchen area as their sleeping quarters.

“My father has three brothers and all lived together. My father had one big room and when my uncles got married, my father gave his room to his brothers. Eventually, we reached the point where we were sleeping in the kitchen,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by NDTV.

Rauf is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 36.07.

The men in green started their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Facing elimination, they bounced back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will be back in action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

