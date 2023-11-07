Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan powerhouse Shahid Afridi said spinner Shadab Khan deserves to be benched even though he is the limited overs vice-captain.

Afridi pointed out that the 25-year-old is failing to live up to expectations and shouldn’t keep his spot in the side just because he holds a leadership role.

On top of this, he feels it is unfair to other players who are waiting for their opportunity to shine.

“If you are unable to perform well, be it captain or vice-captain, a player should be benched and others should be given an opportunity,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has claimed two wickets in five matches at a dismal average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

After losing four games in a row, the men in green managed to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will be back in action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

