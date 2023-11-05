Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has picked Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the best ODI batsman right now, even though he knows that India superstar Virat Kohli “might have something to say about that.”

Azam averages 56.25 in the 50-over format, but hasn’t been at his usual best over the last couple of months.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 29-year-old has made 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Despite this, Bhogle pointed out there is no denying what kind of impact the Lahore-born cricketer has had.

“Babar is probably the best One Day batsman on current form at the moment. I think deep down Virat Kohli might have something to say about that but on current form, Babar Azam is playing fantastic cricket,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green managed to stop their skid with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata before defeating New Zealand by 21 runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Since they are still in with a chance to make it to the World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan will be looking to claim another victory when they face England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

