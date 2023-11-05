Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan’s mindset when bowling, saying he is “not looking to take those wickets.”

Shadab’s form with the ball has been well documented over the past couple of months as it has been an issue that has continued to plague the men in green.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the problem has persisted as the 25-year-old from Mianwali has only taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Harbhajan admitted that this is unacceptable from a first-choice spinner, noting that his approach and attitude is all wrong.

“He is not looking to take those wickets,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They bounced back with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which has kept their hopes of making the semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will be back in action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

