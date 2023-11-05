Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Herschelle Gibbs, the former South Africa batsman, has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his “unbelievable consistency” when it comes to scoring runs.

Azam has regularly made big scores for the men in green in all three formats, which has seen him rise to the top and be classed in the same category as the other elite batsmen in international cricket.

Gibbs feels that the 29-year-old belongs to be there as he “knows how to score runs” and keeps on delivering incredible performances time and time again.

“Babar knows how to score runs with unbelievable consistency,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam had been slightly out of form coming into the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but he has started heating up again during the tournament.

In the eight matches he has played, the Lahore-born batsman has accumulated 282 runs, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Pakistan began the World Cup win consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four matches to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to stop their losing streak and fight back with wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which has kept them in the running to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan will return to action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Selection is justified, Moin Khan accepts reason why Pakistan player was picked for the World Cup

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 12394 ( 70.28 % ) No! 5240 ( 29.72 % )

Like this: Like Loading...