Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan fully understands why fast bowler Hasan Ali was included in the team for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Hasan was selected as a replacement for fellow seamer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Having been given an opportunity to kickstart his international career once again, the 29-year-old has grabbed it with both hands as he has taken nine wickets in six matches at an average of 35.66.

“Hasan Ali is an experienced bowler, who has been through similar circumstances. From that point of view, this decision is suitable and Hasan Ali’s selection is justified,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started the World Cup with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game skid with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata before beating New Zealand by 21 runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Still in with a chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan will now go up against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

