Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usama Mir wants fellow Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan to rediscover his form with the ball after enduring a rough patch that has lasted for a couple of months.

The 25-year-old is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but has been nowhere near his best as he has taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Knowing that Shadab can do better, Mir is backing the Mianwali native to rediscover his form really soon.

“Shadab is our match-winner, he has been very successful for Pakistan in the past,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Mir is also playing for Pakistan in the World Cup and has claimed four wickets in four games at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

The men in green began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their four-game losing streak came to an end when they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Pakistan can still qualify for the World Cup semi-finals and will be aiming to take down New Zealand in their clash in Bengaluru on November 4.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Go ask his father, Mohammad Asif claims he selected current Pakistan batting superstar after only two balls

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11413 ( 72.06 % ) No! 4425 ( 27.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...