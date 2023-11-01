Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes Babar Azam should be “fully supported” during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and his future as captain should be decided after the tournament.

Azam’s future as captain has become a hotly debated topic once again as the men in green have endured a disappointing campaign so far.

After winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

This has led to Azam coming under immense criticism, with many questioning whether he is fit to lead the national team anymore.

However, Hafeez urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to make any rash decisions and evaluate everything once the World Cup is over.

“Babar should be fully supported for the World Cup and think about changing the captain after the World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has also not been at his best with the bat throughout the World Cup as he has amassed 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

With the team on a four-match losing streak, they finally snapped it with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Pakistan will be looking to maintain their momentum when they take on New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

