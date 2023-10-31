Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn believes it is necessary to have an all-rounder like Faheem Ashraf in the team as he is the ideal candidate for the finisher role.

The men in green have had some issues when it comes to scoring quick runs at the death and have trialled numerous players to do the job, including Faheem.

Right now, Iftikhar Ahmed is the go-to finisher in the squad, with Shadab Khan playing the back-up role.

However, considering what Faheem has done in the past, it seems that he may get another chance in the future.

“Having someone like Faheem Ashraf in the squad is good, we are hoping he will finish matches now,” Bradburn was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Faheem isn’t in Pakistan’s team for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green started their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With their World Cup hopes dangling by a thread, Pakistan need to claim a massive win over Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

