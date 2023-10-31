Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia fast bowler Geoff Lawson said the Pakistan trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf “have so much pace.”

Naseem is capable of bowling over 140 kph, while Afridi and Rauf have both surpassed the 150 kph mark on a number of occasions.

All three of them are key members of the pace attack, with Afridi and Naseem being used in all three formats, while Rauf predominantly features in white-ball cricket.

“Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have so much pace,” Lawson told Geo News. “They have so much experience and variety which is going to be very beneficial for Pakistan.”

Afridi and Rauf are currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the former having taken 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.76.

As for Rauf, he has claimed 10 wickets in six games at an average of 34.80.

Naseem, meanwhile, was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Next up for them will be a clash against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

