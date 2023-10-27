Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the former left-arm seamer, believes pace sensation Naseem Shah should be winning matches for Pakistan given the talent he has.

Naseem has been taking a lot of wickets lately and has a really bright future ahead of him, especially considering he is a key part of the pace attack despite only being 20 years old.

That said, Wahab wants the youngster to play a bigger role and take his game to the next level by becoming a match-winner.

“He should win matches for Pakistan considering his capability,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem recently took nine wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 23 before claiming two wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 28.50.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he snapped up seven wickets in four games at an average of 20.

However, he suffered a shoulder injury during the tournament, which ruled him out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. In addition to this, Naseem could potentially miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of 2023 and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

The men in green fared well at the beginning of the World Cup as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, their campaign is in danger of completely falling apart after their defeats to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from their setbacks when they face South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

