Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has launched a fierce and spirited defence of captain Babar Azam, saying that blaming him for everything “will not solve the problem.”

Azam has not been performing at his best over the past couple of months, while the national team have not been getting the results expected of them as well.

This has led to a rise in criticism, with a majority of it directed straight at the 29-year-old.

However, Hafeez feels this is unfair as everyone should take their share of the blame since it is not only Azam who hasn’t been living up to expectations.

“Throwing blame on a single player will not solve the problem,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Azam has made 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

Pakistan started the tournament with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

The men in green will be eager to avoid losing four games in a row when they take on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

