Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opening batsman, has made it clear that he is no longer playing the anchor role at the top of the order in ODIs.

Imam has generally opened the batting with Fakhar Zaman and while the latter took charge as the aggressor, Imam rotated the strike and chipped in with boundaries from time to time.

The same also applies with Abdullah Shafique, who has now replaced Zaman as Pakistan’s opener in ODIs.

However, the 27-year-old nephew of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq pointed out that he has started upping his strike-rate and has been playing a more attacking brand of cricket lately.

“I am no more playing an anchor role because one-day cricket is fast now,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Imam recently scored 57 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50.

He then amassed 165 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 55.

Most recently, he played in the Asia Cup and finished with 92 runs in four games, which included a top score of 78, at an average of 30.66.

Imam is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 15, 12, 36 and 70 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia respectively.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering back-to-back defeats.

Next up for them will be a clash against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

