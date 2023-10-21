Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Grant Bradburn, the Pakistan head coach, believes all-rounder Faheem Ashraf hits fast bowling better than anyone else in the death overs.

Faheem has been in and out of the Pakistan team lately as he has not been able to cement a spot for himself.

This has been due to inconsistent chances and a string of disappointing performances when the 29-year-old has been given an opportunity to play.

Regardless of this, Bradburn seems to be keen on Faheem and could potentially utilise him in the future should the men in green need a fast bowling all-rounder who can deliver quick runs towards the end of an innings.

“I believe that there is no one better at hitting pace bowling at the death than Faheem Ashraf,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Their latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where Faheem got the chance to play in the team’s matches against Bangladesh and India. However, he failed to have a major impact as he was limited to four runs and one wicket.

Currently, Pakistan are featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which the 29-year-old from Kasur was not picked for.

The men in green won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India and Australia.

They will no doubt be searching for a much-needed win in their next match against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10523 ( 76.77 % ) No! 3184 ( 23.23 % )

