Hasan Ali, the veteran fast bowler, has revealed that Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur has always called captain Babar Azam a “match-winner.”

Arthur used to be Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 to 2019 and watched Azam rise from a newcomer to international cricket to becoming one of the best batsmen in the world.

Even though the 29-year-old has consistently been under pressure to perform and has faced criticism all the time, Hasan noted that Arthur never wavered in his support for Azam and always backed the Lahore native wholeheartedly.

“Arthur always said that Babar is a match-winner,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series before playing in the Asia Cup, where they failed to qualify for the final.

Currently, Azam and Hasan are playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the Pakistan skipper having made scores of 5, 10 and 50 in his side’s first three games against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and India respectively.

As for Hasan, he was included in the team as a replacement for Naseem Shah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Having been given a chance to revive his international career, the 29-year-old from Gujranwala has made the most of it as he has claimed seven wickets in Pakistan’s first three World Cup matches.

The men in green will now face Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

