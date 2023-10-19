Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Grant Bradburn, the Pakistan head coach, believes Abrar Ahmed’s constant willingness to learn is a key strength the spinner possesses.

Bradburn noted that the 25-year-old mystery bowler is always eager to improve himself and his skills, which makes him the ideal player to have in the team.

His desire to be better has produced great results so far as Abrar has taken 38 wickets in six Test matches, which includes two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.07.

“He is a student of the game and is always hungry to learn new things,” Bradburn was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In Pakistan’s last Test assignment, which was a two-match series against Sri Lanka in July 2023, Abrar finished with 10 wickets at an average of 23.90.

Since he didn’t feature in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan or the Asia Cup, and hasn’t been picked for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, the Karachi native has been playing domestic cricket in Pakistan.

Abrar has represented the Karachi Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Bahawalpur Region in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

Pakistan kicked off their World Cup journey with an 81-run win over the Netherlands before they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, during which they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest run chase ever in the World Cup.

After that, the men in green clash with arch-rivals India, but were easily beaten by seven wickets.

They will now be looking to bounce back in their match against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

