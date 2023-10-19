Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, believes top order batsman Mohammad Haris is “dangerous” in the powerplay as he goes big and scores quick runs.

His aggressive approach puts pressure on the opposition bowlers, which he subsequently takes advantage of.

Haris has put up a number of impressive performances in T20 cricket, especially at the domestic level, but it is likely that Pakistan will keep giving him chances due to the incredible amount of talent he possesses.

“He’s a dangerous powerplay player; his strike-rate is outstanding,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Haris, who has represented his country in nine T20Is and six ODIs, didn’t feature in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He did, however, get a chance to play in the team’s must-win match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, but was dismissed after scoring three runs.

Currently, Pakistan are involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, but the 22-year-old from Peshawar was not selected in the squad.

The men in green won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before succumbing to a seven-wicket defeat against India.

They will now take on Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Rely too much on them, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan batting trio expected to score runs all the time

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10458 ( 76.86 % ) No! 3148 ( 23.14 % )

Like this: Like Loading...