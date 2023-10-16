Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghanistan opener, said many “younger stars” look up to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Azam has gained a reputation as one of the top batsmen in the world since he consistently scores runs in all three formats of the game.

In addition to this, he regularly leads from the front and often plays match-winning knocks.

“Babar is the most favourite player for the younger stars, especially for me,” Gurbaz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently mustered 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then proceeded to score 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he accumulated 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and kicked off his campaign with scores of 5, 10 and 50 against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and India respectively.

Having beaten the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but lost their match against India, the men in green will be aiming to secure their third win of the tournament when they take on Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

