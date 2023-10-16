Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Stuart Broad, the England seamer, admitted that Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has “got such a presence about him” when running in to bowl.

He noted that the 23-year-old’s run-up is bursting with “energy and vibrancy”, making it hard for people to look away when he sends down swinging thunderbolts at speeds close to 150 kph.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats despite being so young and his ability to produce breakthroughs at pivotal points is what makes him one of the best pace bowlers in the game right now.

“He’s got such a presence about him when he runs in, and I love to see bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run-up,” Broad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has been in solid form as of late as he picked up six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

Following that, he finished with six wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

His most recent assignment was the Asia Cup, where he claimed 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Right now, Afridi is involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken four wickets in Pakistan’s first three games against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and India.

Having won their first two matches before losing to India, Pakistan will look to get their campaign back on track when they face Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

