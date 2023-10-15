Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has praised left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his ability to swing the ball brilliantly.

Amir generates both out-swing and in-swing, and uses it to keep the opposition batsmen guessing on what he will do next.

The 31-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has remained active on the domestic circuit, playing in multiple T20 leagues.

Lately, Amir has been picking up plenty of wickets, which is one of the reasons why Arthur still rates him as one of the best bowlers in the world.

“He swings it beautifully,” the 55-year-old said on Amir’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir recently played for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

The Pakistan team have also been in good form lately as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Next up was the Asia Cup, where they fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the final.

Currently, the men in green are featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and kicked off their campaign in style as they crushed the Netherlands by 81 runs before beating Sri Lanka by six wickets.

However, they saw their flawless start come to an end when they faced India, who thrashed them by seven wickets.

Pakistan will now go up against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

