Inzamam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan chief selector, has called out top order batsman Shan Masood for his subpar performances in ODI cricket.

Inzamam noted that this was the reason why the 33-year-old was dropped from the ODI team as there are other players who have been doing better.

Masood last played ODI cricket in May 2023 when Pakistan hosted New Zealand for a five-match series.

In the three games he played, he mustered 52 runs at an average of 17.33.

“Shan has performed very well on the whole across formats. Unfortunately, his performances in ODIs have gone down,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then took part in the Asia Cup, where they failed to make it to the final.

Right now, the men in green are in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where they started off by beating the Netherlands by 81 runs.

They then defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, during which they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

