Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tom Moody, the former Australia batsman, admitted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam reminds him a lot of India batting ace Virat Kohli as both of them are experts at run chases.

Azam and Kohli have constantly been compared to each other as both players fulfil the same role for their respective teams – being the frontline batsman.

Moody noted that in addition to run chases, Azam understands and reads the game “very well”, and plays plenty of “authentic cricket shots”, which is something he has been praised for on numerous occasions.

“He [Babar] does remind me very much of Virat Kohli, the way he goes about his business. He plays authentic cricket shots. He seems to understand [and] read the game very well, which Kohli has done for over a decade. He is a good chaser as well like Virat Kohli has proven to be over many many years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently amassed 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then proceeded to score 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he featured in the Asia Cup and accumulated 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Currently, he is involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has made scores of 5 and 10 against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Having won both those matches, Pakistan will now face India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is the weak link, Aakash Chopra on Pakistan batsman who throws his wicket away

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10391 ( 77.13 % ) No! 3081 ( 22.87 % )

Like this: Like Loading...