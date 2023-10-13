Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iftikhar Ahmed, the big-time power-hitter, said he is a big fan of the way Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays “without any fear.”

He noted that the 28-year-old encourages his teammates to adopt the same mindset as it will enable them to be successful.

On top of this, Iftikhar also praised Azam for being a very supportive leader as he is always willing to help players out if they are “facing any issues.”

“The way he plays without any fear, he tells his players to play with [the] same mindset and always supports every player out there,” the 33-year-old told Cricwick.

“He says that if we are facing any issues in batting, bowling or fielding, then we should inform him straightaway and he tries to resolve it. He is extremely supportive.”

Azam recently scored 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He subsequently captained the men in green in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and amassed 113 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he accumulated 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Right now, he is leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where he recorded scores 5 and 10 in the team’s first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Having won both matches, Pakistan will look to keep their winning streak alive when they go up against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

