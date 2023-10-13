Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, firmly believes that Mohammad Haris’ ODI career will truly begin after the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

He expects the men in green to back the 22-year-old power-hitter, who can provide a source of quick runs at the top of the order.

While it remains to be seen what decision the selectors take depending on the outcome of Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, there is a possibility they will look at incorporating younger players in the team to boost their experience when the next edition of the ICC event comes around.

“I believe his career in ODIs will start after [the] World Cup,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

To date, Haris has represented Pakistan in six ODIs and scored 30 runs at an average of 7.50.

His latest 50-over game came against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, where he made three runs.

Haris isn’t part of Pakistan’s World Cup team, but the men in green have done well in the competition thus far, picking up wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

They will face a tough test in their next match, though, as they will go up against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

