Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez, the former all-rounder, has branded Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique a “young emerging star.”

This comes after Shafique was given the chance to open the batting in Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Replacing Fakhar Zaman, the 23-year-old made the most of the opportunity he was given as he smashed a career-best 113, which came off 103 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

His efforts with the bat helped Pakistan chase down a mammoth total of 345, which marked the highest successful run chase ever in the World Cup.

Shafique, who hails from Sialkot, was brilliantly supported by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who struck a career-high 131 not out, which came off 121 deliveries and included eight boundaries and three sixes.

A lot of praise has to go to pace bowler Hasan Ali as well as he took four wickets.

Hafeez was highly impressed by the trio’s performance and praised them for leading Pakistan to an incredible win.

“Mohammad Rizwan played a masterclass innings of 100 along with young emerging star Abdullah Shafique. Take a bow. Well bowled Hasan Ali,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan have now won both their World Cup matches as they also beat the Netherlands by 81 runs.

Their next match will be against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

