Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ian Bishop, the former West Indies seamer, has described Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as a “showman.”

While talking to ESPNcricinfo, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, Bishop was asked to come up with one word when asked about Afridi and settled on that particular description.

The 23-year-old Pakistan bowler has become one of the best speedsters in the world as he has the ability to take wickets at any time and cause plenty of problems for the opposition batsmen.

Afridi has been impressive with the ball as of late as he took six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He followed that up with six wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

Most recently, he was involved in the Asia Cup and finished with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Right now, the Khyber Agency native is representing his country at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and began by picking up one wicket in Pakistan’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

He followed that up with figures of 1-66 off nine overs in Pakistan’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka, where the men in green chased down 345, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

The men in green’s next match will be against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: More harm than good, Pakistan spinner on his friendship with Babar Azam

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10006 ( 77.23 % ) No! 2950 ( 22.77 % )

Like this: Like Loading...