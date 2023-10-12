Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi applauded fellow Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali for his outstanding performance in the team’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Hasan took four wickets in the match as the men in green went on to chase down 345 runs and triumph by six wickets, which broke the record for the highest successful run chase ever in the World Cup.

It should be noted that the 29-year-old was included in the squad as a replacement for Naseem Shah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

“Hasan Ali was also exceptional with the ball,” Afridi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hasan has experienced a resurgence in form as he also took two wickets in Pakistan’s 81-run win over the Netherlands, which puts his current wicket tally at six.

The Gujranwala native will no doubt be looking to put up a special performance with the ball when Pakistan face arch-rivals India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

