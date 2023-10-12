Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Azhar Mahmood, head coach of Islamabad United, believes Faheem Ashraf is “the best all-rounder in Pakistan”.

Faheem played for Islamabad in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and had a solid campaign as he amassed 215 runs, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 35.83 and a strike-rate of 149.30.

The 29-year-old also picked up eight wickets at an average of 42.75 and an economy rate of 9.50.

“Absolutely brilliant from Faheem Ashraf, he showed his class and character. He’s the best all-rounder in Pakistan,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then featured in the Asia Cup, where Faheem played in their matches against Bangladesh and India. However, he was unable to have much of an impact as he was restricted to four runs and one wicket.

Currently, the men in green are involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and started by beating the Netherlands by 81 runs.

Following this, they chased down a target of 345 in their six-wicket win over Sri Lanka, which was the highest successful run chase ever in the World Cup.

Pakistan will now face India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Leave him alone, Sarfaraz Ahmed calls for comparison between Pakistan batsman and Virat Kohli to stop

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10005 ( 77.23 % ) No! 2950 ( 22.77 % )

Like this: Like Loading...