Mohammad Kaif, the former India batsman, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam possesses “too much class” when batting.

Azam is renowned for being one of the most elegant batsmen in the game today, with many current and former cricketers rating his cover drive to be the most beautiful to watch.

While the 28-year-old has immense style, he is also among the most dangerous players since he scores runs regularly and often leads the men in green to victory.

“Too much class,” Kaif said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam recently made 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He followed that up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he featured in the Asia Cup and amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan are now taking part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which got underway on October 5.

Their opening game was against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad, which they won by 81 runs.

Azam, however, was limited to five runs before being dismissed by Colin Ackermann.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

