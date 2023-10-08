Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Stuart Broad, the legendary England fast bowler, has admitted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of his favourite bowlers to watch.

Afridi is one of the biggest entertainers when he has the ball in his hand as he often gets early breakthroughs.

On top of that, he possesses many weapons in his arsenal, including lethal bouncers, toe-crushing yorkers and deceptive swinging deliveries that leave batsmen bamboozled.

These are among the many reasons why plenty of former and current cricketers, including Broad, rank the 23-year-old as one of the world’s top bowlers.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favourite bowlers to watch in the world,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently took six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33 before following it up with six wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

Most recently, he played in the Asia Cup and finished with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Currently, he is representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which is being held in India.

In Pakistan’s opening match against the Netherlands, he registered figures of 1-37 off seven overs as his side triumphed by 81 runs.

The men in green’s next match will be against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

