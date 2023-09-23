Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal, the iconic Pakistan spinner, has been truly amazed by Haris Rauf’s bowling, saying he has been unleashing “fireballs.”

Rauf is among the fastest bowlers in all of Pakistan as he is capable of ramping up his bowling speed over 150 kph.

His quickness, coupled with his aggressive style of bowling, makes him one of the most lethal seamers in world cricket right now.

“Fireballs by Haris Rauf,” Ajmal said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rauf didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but took five wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 13.20.

Most recently, he featured in the Asia Cup and finished with nine wickets in four games at an average of 13.33.

Pakistan started the tournament with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off. They then defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, everything fell apart from this point as they lost to India by 228 runs and Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which led to them missing out on a spot in the Asia Cup final and being eliminated from the tournament.

Rauf suffered a right flank injury during the loss to India, but he is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which begins on October 5.

Pakistan’s first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

