Farveez Maharoof, the former Sri Lanka fast bowler, believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam fully deserves the respect he has earned from everyone.

The 28-year-old has been his country’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for a few years now and is thus ranked as one of the best batsmen right now.

Maharoof noted that the way Azam keeps leading by example shows that he is a “leader” rather than an ordinary captain.

“He’s a great leader and he leads by example. Scores runs, in the field he’s always talking to the bowlers [and] fielders, so I reckon he’s a brilliant leader,” he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I wouldn’t call him a captain, I’d call him a leader because he leads from the front. He’s doing everything right, he has earned the respect from the rest of the world in everything.”

Azam recently scored 76 runs in two Test matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then went on to make 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Recently, he led Pakistan in the Asia Cup and finished with 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India as their match was rained off, and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to start the tournament on a high.

However, they ended up losing to India by 228 runs and Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which led to them being knocked out of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will now feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will start on October 5.

Their first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

