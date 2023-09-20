Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said he knows just how good Mohammad Amir is when it comes to the art of fast bowling.

His comments come after Amir signed for Derbyshire for the 2024 county season.

The 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan will be available for the first half of the County Championship, which is the four-day competition, and the group stage of the Vitality Blast, which is the T20 tournament.

As well as being Pakistan’s team director, Arthur is also Derbyshire’s head coach and is thus thrilled to have secured the services of Amir, who was once thought to be the biggest prospect in Pakistan cricket.

“I know all about his quality,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir has been playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and taken 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 12.80 and an economy rate of 6.62.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before taking down Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They recently played in the Asia Cup and started the tournament on a high as they pummelled Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Having qualified for the Super Four stage, the men in green crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Following this, they suffered their first loss at the hands of India, who thrashed them by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to make it to the Asia Cup final, but couldn’t get the job done as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

