Waqar Younis, the legendary fast bowler, has backed top order batsman Fakhar Zaman to be in Pakistan squad for the 2023 World Cup since he can “do wonders” despite being under immense pressure at the moment.

Zaman had been in disappointing form in Pakistan’s last few matches, which has raised questions about the 33-year-old.

Despite this, Waqar wants the men in green to retain the Mardan native in their squad as he is capable of turning matches around on his own, which he showcased during Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand in April 2023.

“Fakhar can do wonders,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but did play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, where he made 59 runs at an average of 19.66.

Most recently, he was in action in the Asia Cup and finished with 65 runs in five games at an average of 16.25.

Pakistan kickstarted their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was washed out.

Heading into the Super Four stage, the men in green brushed aside Bangladesh by seven wickets.

They subsequently lost to India by 228 runs and Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which led to them being eliminated from the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

