Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usama Mir, the Pakistan leg-spinner, has revealed that he is a “big fan” of legendary Australia spin king Shane Warne and outlined his plans to become the “world’s best bowler.”

The 27-year-old has really high hopes for himself, but is ready to put in the hard work to get to the top.

Currently, he has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs, where he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 35.09.

His most recent assignment was the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, where he finished with one wicket in two matches at an average of 79 and an economy rate of 6.07.

“I am a big fan of Shane Warne. Whenever I have tried to read him, I have always learned this one thing that when you excel in being a leg-spinner, you can bowl in any area of your preference, and you certainly can be the world’s best bowler,” Mir, who hails from Sialkot, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“So this always has been in my mind, and that is why I have never tried different varieties, even when I can. I have focused and tried being consistent.”

Mir was recently in Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup, but he wasn’t included in the playing XI for any of the matches.

The men in green began their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was ruined by rain.

Having made it to the Super Four stage, they continued to shine as they cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Their unbeaten streak was subsequently ended when they lost to India by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to get into the Asia Cup final, but they blew it as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The two perfect back-ups, Umar Gul wants Pakistan pace duo selected for 2023 World Cup

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 8365 ( 79.33 % ) No! 2180 ( 20.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...