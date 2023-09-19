Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former India batsman, believes that Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf “often flies under the radar.”

He noted that the 29-year-old deserves more respect as he is a “brilliant & complete fast bowler.”

Rauf has been an integral member of the Pakistan pace attack as he bowls at speeds of over 150 kph and regularly takes wickets at crucial times.

“Brilliant & complete fast bowler who often flies under the radar,” Manjrekar said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rauf wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but did take five wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 13.20.

Most recently, he featured in the Asia Cup and maintained his red-hot form as he claimed nine wickets in four games at an average of 13.33.

Pakistan began their campaign in dominant fashion as they registered a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was washed out.

Having made it through to the Super Four stage, the men in green cruised past Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, things went downhill for them from this point on as they lost to India by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to qualify for the Asia Cup final, but they ended up losing to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Rauf was diagnosed with an injury to his right flank following the loss to India, but is likely to recover before the start of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

