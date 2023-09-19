Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Chris Gayle, the flamboyant West Indies opening batsman, has called Pakistan big-hitting batsman Shahid Afridi a six machine.

Afridi gained a reputation during his playing days as being one of the most dangerous batsmen in the sport as he could score plenty of runs in the blink of an eye.

His boundary hitting skills were among the many reasons why people flocked to stadiums all over the world to see him in action.

During the recent Global T20 Canada tournament, Gayle got the opportunity to catch up with Afridi and reminisced about how he took the cricketing world by storm.

“1996 I met this legend, Shahid Afridi and here we are today still gracing a cricket field #Sixmachines #BoomBoom #UniverseBoss One Love Bro. Blessings,” Gayle said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before beating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Their last assignment was the Asia Cup, where they kicked things off with a brutal 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Despite this, they made it to the Super Four stage and pummelled Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Pakistan subsequently had their unbeaten run ended when they lost to India by 228 runs.

Following this, they still had a chance to make it to the Asia Cup final, but couldn’t get the job done as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Right opener for the 2023 World Cup, Harsha Bhogle suggests Pakistan mix things around and pick 23-year-old rising star

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 7927 ( 79.82 % ) No! 2004 ( 20.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...