Mohammad Amir has made it clear that “no matter how many great left-arm bowlers come”, none of them will take the place of the legendary Wasim Akram, who is his “favourite bowler.”

Wasim represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“Everyone has their own personal favourite, just like my favourite bowler is Wasim Akram. No matter how many great left-arm bowlers come, Wasim Akram will always be my favourite,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have been in good form lately as they whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before beating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Recently, the men in green were involved in the Asia Cup, where they started with a dominant 238-run win over Nepal before being forced to share one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Even though this occurred, Pakistan still advanced to the Super Four stage and went on to defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their momentum was halted when they faced India again as the men in blue demolished them by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to reach the Asia Cup final, but they ended up losing to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

