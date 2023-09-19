Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the former chief selector, feels that Muhammad Hurraira, Aamer Jamal and Omair Bin Yousuf are likely to be on the radar of the selectors since they have been “delivering outstanding performances for two to three year.”

Hurraira and Yousuf have yet to make their international debuts, but have been brilliant in domestic cricket.

Hurraira, a 21-year-old from Sialkot, has been especially spectacular in first-class cricket, where he has scored 2,252 runs in 24 matches, which includes eight centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 68.24.

As for 24-year-old Yousuf, who hails from Karachi, he holds batting averages of 43.33, 32.70 and 41.42 in first-class, List A and T20 cricket respectively.

Jamal, the 27-year-old fast bowler from Mianwali, is the only one of the trio who has played for Pakistan as he has featured in two T20Is to date and taken one wicket at an average of 43.

“We have seen Muhammad Hurraira, Aamer Jamal, and Omair [Bin Yousuf] all delivering outstanding performances for two to three years,” Rasheed told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have done fairly well lately as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They recently played in the Asia Cup, where they beat Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was ruined by rain, and took down Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, they were then handed their first loss by India when the men in blue thumped them by 228 runs in the Super Four stage.

Pakistan still had the chance to progress to the Asia Cup final, but didn’t get there as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

