Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan left-arm fast bowler, has made it clear that he has no intentions of playing for England after he obtains his British passport and becomes a citizen in 2024.

He noted that since he has played for Pakistan before, he will not switch allegiance now.

The 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan, who was considered to be a bowling prodigy before being banned for spot-fixing in 2010, retired from international cricket in December 2020.

Since then, he has been featuring in T20 leagues all over the world.

“I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan,” the quick bowler was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have been in good form lately as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before crushing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Recently, they were involved in the Asia Cup and began with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having progressed to the Super Four stage, the men in green took down Bangladesh by seven wickets before suffering their first loss at the hands of India, who beat them by 228 runs.

Pakistan had a chance to progress to the Asia Cup final, but failed to get the job done as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

