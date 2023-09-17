Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, confirmed that mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is on his radar for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Abrar has only been utilised in Test cricket, where he has taken 38 wickets in six matches at an average of 31.07.

In his List A career, the 25-year-old from Karachi has claimed 17 wickets in 12 games at an average of 25.70.

Even though he has yet to make his ODI debut, Arthur is still keeping Abrar in mind as he is a bowler who “can do something different.”

“You have got Abrar Ahmed who can do something different,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Abrar took 10 wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 23.90, but wasn’t picked for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also didn’t make the cut for the Asia Cup, where the men in green started with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their game was washed out.

Despite this, they still advanced to the Super Fours and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their campaign fell apart after this as they lost to India by 228 runs and fell short in their bid to make it to the Asia Cup final when Sri Lanka defeated them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Currently, Abrar is playing for Karachi Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: We don’t enjoy with him on the field, Shadab Khan admits Pakistan superstar is a completely different person

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 7159 ( 83.09 % ) No! 1457 ( 16.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...